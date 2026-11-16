Missionirnewsbreaks Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Announces Military-Standard Certification Of Frenel Imaging Detection System For Wrapshield(TM) Platform
The integration establishes a hardware foundation for the detection layer of WrapShield(TM), which is being developed to combine passive threat detection, human-supervised decision support and response capabilities. Frenel's technology uses thermal polarization measurements to identify objects that may be difficult to distinguish using conventional thermal imaging, including drones operating against complex backgrounds and camouflaged targets. Wrap Technologies is also integrating Frenel's detection and classification capabilities into a separate directed-energy initiative involving laser effector systems developed by an established manufacturer, although that program remains in development. The company views the certification milestone as progress toward commercializing integrated counter-drone solutions for defense, homeland security and public safety applications.
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About Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visitNOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at WRAP
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