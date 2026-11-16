MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, announced that $NILA, the native token of the MindChain network, began trading on PICOL, a cryptocurrency trading platform serving South Korean users, on Nov. 16, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Trading is available through the NILA/USDT pair, providing eligible users access to the token through manual trading and automated trading tools. The listing marks $NILA's first exchange listing focused on South Korea and expands its existing availability on Webot, LBank, Biconomy and Pionex.

MindWave is developing MindChain, an Ethereum-based Layer 2 network designed to support enterprise blockchain applications. The company has signed agreements to develop AQUAEChain, FlashChain and AssureChain on MindChain and formed a Bermuda insurance joint venture with Skalup Capital that will use MindChain technology. Currently operating as a BEP-20 token, $NILA is intended to transition to MindChain upon its launch, where it is designed to support network fees, staking and governance. MindWave plans to introduce migration and tracking tools to facilitate the transition, subject to applicable legal, regulatory and technical requirements.

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About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

About MindWaveDAO

MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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