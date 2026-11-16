AI Infrastructure Boom Creates Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Semiconductor Supply Chain
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: The artificial intelligence revolution is creating a multibillion-dollar opportunity far beyond the companies designing and manufacturing AI chips. As hyperscale data centers expand and high-performance computing requirements intensify, demand for sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing equipment is accelerating, with industry association SEMI projecting global equipment sales will reach a record $229.5 billion by 2028. Increasingly complex chip architectures are making advanced packaging, precision inspection and manufacturing automation essential components of the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positioned to pursue opportunities within this expanding ecosystem, Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba. TechForce Robotics) (OTCQB: NGTFD) (profile ) is advancing the commercialization of semiconductor inspection technology through its subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (TAMI). In its latest announcement, Nightfood outlined an approximately $9 million initial potential equipment revenue opportunity, alongside plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan and continue pursuing commercial robotics deployments. This and other key milestones illustrate Nightfood's growing presence in the broader AI/automation ecosystem, joining well-known leaders such as NVIDIA Corporation Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Broadcom Inc.
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