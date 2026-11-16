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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) announced plans to expand its Quantum post-quantum cybersecurity platform to support compliance with Canadian and U.S. defence cybersecurity requirements. The planned enhancements will initially focus on Level 1 requirements under Canada's Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (“CPCSC”) and the U.S. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”). Redwood is developing functionality designed to help organizations track applicable cybersecurity controls, organize supporting documentation and compile compliance evidence using live technical data generated through the platform.

The expansion is intended to extend Quantum beyond cryptographic asset discovery, quantum-readiness assessments and post-quantum migration planning to address current cybersecurity compliance needs. Redwood expects the enhanced platform to help organizations manage near-term defence procurement requirements while preparing for longer-term post-quantum security transitions. Where higher assurance levels require independent assessments, the company anticipates working with qualified or accredited third-party assessors.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

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