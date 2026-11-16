MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) October's inflation data came in hotter than had been forecast, and gold prices dropped on that news. The decline was because sticky inflation increases the odds of a Fed rate hike, and higher interest rates lure investors from non-yielding assets to assets like bonds that offer a real yield. However, gold investors need to look beyond monthly inflation data when making decisions. We explore those key factors that gold investors need to weigh.

As you weigh those three factors, do thorough research and know that each of those factors evolves. Anything can change at any time, so your analytical mechanism has to be versatile enough. You could also weigh investing in gold ETFs or even gold-linked stocks like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) so that your final decision is made after looking at...

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