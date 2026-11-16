MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) announced the closing of its previously disclosed rights offering, issuing 43,509,843 common shares at $0.01 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $435,098.43. Following the offering, the company had 87,019,686 common shares issued and outstanding. The offering, which expired Nov. 9, 2026, was oversubscribed under its additional subscription privilege, eliminating the need for standby guarantors 1357508 B.C. Ltd. and Bosom Holding Inc. to purchase shares. In consideration for their standby commitments, the guarantors received aggregate fees of $21,754.92 and 4,350,984 nontransferable warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share through Nov. 9, 2029.

Powermax intends to use the proceeds for exploration expenditures and mineral claim management expenses related to its Canadian projects, as well as general and administrative expenses. The company also plans to pursue additional capital-raising initiatives, targeting another equity financing within three months of completing the rights offering.

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element projects in North America.

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