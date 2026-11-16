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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced it is pursuing a potential spinout or alternative strategic transaction involving its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina to concentrate capital and technical resources on expanding its flagship Silver Hill Project. The initiative follows high-grade gold and silver exploration results and successive drill stepouts at Silver Hill, where two drill rigs are operating as the company investigates extensions of mineralization along an approximately 2.4-kilometer prospective trend. Metalsource is pursuing larger stepouts beyond historic mine workings to evaluate the potential scale of the polymetallic system.

The approximately 1,000-acre Byrd-Pilot Project in Randolph County, North Carolina, hosts multiple copper-gold exploration targets supported by historical trenching and shallow drilling. Historical results include a 450-meter trend of anomalous gold mineralization, trench samples grading up to 2.7 grams per metric ton gold and a reported drill intercept of 27.4 meters grading 0.9 grams per metric ton gold. These historical results have not been independently verified by the company. Metalsource believes a separate corporate or strategic structure could support dedicated exploration of Byrd-Pilot while allowing it to prioritize Silver Hill. No definitive transaction terms or completion timetable have been established, and any transaction remains subject to applicable approvals.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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