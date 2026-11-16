MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, announced plans to release its financial results and operational highlights for the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2026, after the Nasdaq market close on Nov. 30, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern the same day to discuss the results and recent corporate developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. Investors may submit questions in advance to [email protected]. A recording of the webcast will be available in the earnings update section of the company's investor relations website.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at

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