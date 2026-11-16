MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced plans to participate in three industry and investor conferences in November and December 2026. The company will introduce its recently launched SwarmiX solution to the UK defense market at the Loitering Munitions UK conference in London, Nov. 17-19, following earlier presentations in the United States and Israel. SwarmiX is a family of secure, high-throughput mesh communication solutions designed to support coordinated drone swarms and autonomous fleets.

Mobilicom will also participate in the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York on Nov. 18, where management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to discuss operational developments, including the establishment of its first U.S. manufacturing operations. Additionally, the company will participate in the virtual Investor Summit on Dec. 9, providing an opportunity to discuss recent quarterly results, strategic initiatives and long-term growth opportunities.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at

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