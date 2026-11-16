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MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF) announced that its artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven voice analytics technology is nearing final product testing ahead of its first commercial pilot, with intoxication detection accuracy reaching up to 83% under certain testing conditions. The company reported that its prediction models, tested with and without sober baseline tracking, have exceeded the accuracy of some commercially available cheek swab tests. MindBio plans to conduct additional human testing over the next two to three weeks before launching its first commercial pilot. The company expects its initial commercially ready product to integrate proprietary Voice AI software with its previously announced Edge AI Intoxication Detection Kiosk, initially operating in Spanish.

Separately, MindBio announced a nonbrokered private placement of up to 3,888,889 units at $0.09 per unit for gross proceeds of up to CA$350,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.16 per share for 36 months following closing. Proceeds are intended to support general working capital, annual audit and legal expenses, and OTC and CSE listing costs.

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About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

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