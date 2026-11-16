MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver is building as U.S. debt climbs past 100% of GDP and central banks keep accumulating gold. At the same time, the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals now covers silver, copper, lead and zinc, turning familiar metals into national security priorities. Where these forces converge, America's historic mining districts are drawing fresh attention.(CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (profile ) is advancing one of the most storied: the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, site of America's first silver mine. Nearly 200 years later, modern drilling is returning exceptional gold and silver grades, and an aggressive exploration campaign is testing whether the historic mine is only the beginning. The company is working to establish itself among big-name mining operations such as

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