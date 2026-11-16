MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN) announced the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, highlighting financial improvements, expanded intellectual property and continued investment in its proprietary Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM). The company reported $1.55 million in net financing proceeds for the first nine months of 2026, while total assets nearly doubled quarter over quarter to $372,313. Total liabilities declined approximately 21% to $1.47 million, and the stockholders' deficit improved 34% to $1.1 million. American Fusion also converted approximately $987,000 in accrued compensation obligations into preferred equity, expanded its patent portfolio and invested in research and development testing equipment.

Following the quarter, American Fusion appointed Brent Nelson CEO, secured approximately $687,000 in additional financing for a testing property acquisition and advanced plans for its North Texas facilities. The company also highlighted its Texas Department of State Health Services registration covering 12 Texatron(TM) research model classes and an independent third-party technology evaluation, with a final report anticipated before the end of November 2026. American Fusion expects to complete its planned North Texas Ranch Facility acquisition before Nov. 26, 2026, subject to customary closing requirements.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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