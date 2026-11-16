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Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) announced positive topline results from APPROACH, its pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating HLP003 (deuterated psilocin) as an adjunctive treatment for adults with major depressive disorder (“MDD”). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 222 participants and achieved statistically significant improvements across its primary, key secondary and other secondary endpoints. At the primary six-week endpoint, HLP003 produced a 19.5-point reduction from baseline on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (“MADRS”), compared with 11.9 points for placebo, representing a 7.6-point difference (p<0.0001). Significant improvements were observed as early as Day 2, with treatment benefits maintained through Week 12, when the placebo-adjusted difference was 7.0 points (p<0.0001).

HLP003 also demonstrated statistically significant improvements in response and remission rates, with 50.9% of treated participants achieving remission at Week 6 compared with 18.2% receiving placebo. The treatment was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events mild to moderate and transient, although three treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. No new safety signals were identified. APPROACH is the first of three studies in the company's PARADIGM Phase 3 program, which also includes the ongoing EMBRACE pivotal trial and EXTEND long-term extension study. Helus Pharma expects to report topline results from EMBRACE in the fourth quarter of 2027 as it advances HLP003 toward potential regulatory approval and commercialization.

To view the full press release, visit

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at

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