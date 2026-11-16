MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for unmet medical needs, reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, and provided an update on its pipeline expansion strategy. The company is engaged in advanced discussions with potential counterparties regarding the acquisition or licensing of therapeutic assets in neurology, oncology or rare diseases, targeting completion of its first pipeline-building transaction by year-end 2026. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported a quarterly net loss of approximately $2.5 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or $5.76 per share, in the prior-year period.

Research and development expenses declined to approximately $0.9 million from $2.2 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting reduced clinical costs associated with Berubicin and lower TPI 287 manufacturing expenses. General and administrative expenses increased to approximately $1.8 million from $1.1 million, largely due to higher business development consulting and personnel costs. Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $17.2 million as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $7.2 million at year-end 2025, primarily reflecting proceeds from a $22.5 million private placement completed in May. The company expects its available cash resources to fund planned operations beyond the next 12 months.

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About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at

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