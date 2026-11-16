Growing emphasis on U.S.-ready drone supply chains is elevating the importance of trusted communications, cybersecurity and domestic manufacturing throughout the defense industry. As militaries explore coordinated drone fleets, the need for communications infrastructure capable of supporting secure, high-throughput data exchange across multiple platforms is becoming important. The company recently established its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona, through a domestic defense and aerospace manufacturing partner, with initial production of its cybersecure datalink products expected by year-end 2026.

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Military drone operations are changing. Rather than relying solely on individual unmanned aircraft, defense organizations are exploring how multiple drones, ground robots and other autonomous systems can work together to support larger, more complex missions. At the same time, the United States is placing greater emphasis on trusted drone technology, domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign components.

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity, software and hardware solutions for drones, robotics and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOB are available in the company's newsroom at nnw/MOB

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