MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTFD), doing business as TechForce Robotics, was featured in an AINewsWire editorial examining growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure expansion. The editorial highlighted the company's efforts to commercialize automated optical inspection (“AOI”) technology through its subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”), including a potential $9 million revenue opportunity involving approximately 80 wafer inspection systems targeted for delivery by March 31, 2027. The potential revenue does not represent recognized revenue or guaranteed contractual backlog. The coverage also cited industry association SEMI projections that global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales could reach $229.5 billion by 2028.

The editorial further highlighted Nightfood's plans to establish an approximately 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan, initially using contract manufacturers while developing its own production infrastructure. It also examined the company's diversified automation strategy, combining semiconductor equipment sales with recurring Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) opportunities. Recent initiatives include a strategic robotics supply agreement involving Foxconn and NUWA Robotics and a 60-day autonomous robotics pilot at Fairmont Austin. The editorial positioned these developments alongside advancements by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) in the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTFD are available in the company's newsroom at

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