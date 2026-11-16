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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) was featured in a MiningNewsWire editorial examining renewed demand for precious metals, expanding U.S. critical mineral priorities and the company's exploration progress at its historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. The editorial highlighted high-grade drilling results, including hole SH26-07, which intersected 12.62 meters grading 48.04 grams per metric ton (“g/t”) gold equivalent, including 2.74 meters grading 210.72 g/t gold equivalent. Additional results included hole SH26-11, which returned 434 g/t silver equivalent over 10.64 meters, including 2,050 g/t over 1.52 meters. The coverage noted that Silver Hill contains gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, with the latter four metals included on the federal critical minerals list.

The editorial also highlighted Metalsource's ongoing phase 2 exploration program, supported by two drill rigs and an induced polarization (“IP”) survey identifying approximately 2.4 kilometers of prospective strike length across two zones. Recent step-out drilling has identified additional visually observed mineralization beyond the historic mine workings, with assays pending. The coverage examined the potential for modern exploration techniques to expand the known mineralized system while noting that current results remain preliminary and insufficient to establish a mineral resource. Metalsource was featured alongside Newmont (NYSE: NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM), Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) in the broader discussion of precious metals exploration and mining industry growth.

To view the full press release, visit

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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