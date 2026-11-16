MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Cairo on Monday, on the sidelines of the seventh session of the Egypt-India Joint Trade Committee.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Nader Zaki said the talks focused on building on the outcomes of the meeting between President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent BRICS summit hosted by India in New Delhi.

Abdelatty said both countries wanted to raise bilateral trade to $12bn. He welcomed the meeting of the joint business council being held alongside the trade committee.

He invited Indian companies to establish an industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and presented Egypt as a regional hub for green hydrogen production. He also pointed to Egypt's network of free trade agreements as a route for Indian manufacturers to reach wider markets.

Goyal described Egypt as India's window to Africa and said New Delhi wanted to build an Egyptian-Indian partnership directed towards the continent.

The two ministers agreed on periodic meetings in priority sectors, including pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, automotive manufacturing, transport, textiles, information technology and artificial intelligence.