MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi delivered Egypt's address at a closed session of heads of delegation during the 20th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of his participation on behalf of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The session was held under the theme“Consolidating Peace: A Collective Endeavour Built on the Diversity of Our Strengths”.

In his address, Badawi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to the close relationship between peace, stability and sustainable development, describing them as interconnected pillars of prosperity and progress.

He stressed the importance of translating this vision into action through joint efforts at regional and international forums, particularly those focusing on African affairs.

Egypt's address underscored the need to intensify dialogue, exchange perspectives and strengthen solidarity among members of the Francophone community amid the crises and conflicts affecting the world.

Such challenges have political, economic and security repercussions, affecting the stability of global markets and energy supplies, placing additional burdens on emerging economies, particularly in Africa, and compounding obstacles to development.

Egypt's efforts to advance peace and reconstruction in Africa

Badawi outlined Egypt's diplomatic initiatives to promote peace, stability and development across the African continent.

He referred to Egypt's participation in the France-Africa Summit in Nairobi, as well as African gatherings hosted in New Alamein City last October, including the Alamein African Economic Forum, the Summit of the Founding States of the African Union Development Agency and the African Union's Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

At these gatherings, Egypt emphasised the importance of making post-conflict reconstruction and development central to collective African priorities, in line with the objectives of Egyptian foreign policy.

In this context, Badawi highlighted President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's launch of the sixth commemoration of the adoption of the African Union's Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development Policy on 1 November, under the theme“Twenty Years of Building and Sustaining Peace: From Policy to Implementation”.

He explained that El-Sisi had announced an initiative to designate November each year as a month dedicated to post-conflict reconstruction and development, featuring a series of activities and events to support the implementation of the African Union's policy in this area.

Badawi noted that the November 2027 commemoration would coincide with the African Union's silver jubilee, providing an opportunity to strengthen collective African action and demonstrate solidarity in supporting peace, security, reconstruction and development across the continent.

Aswan Forum partnership with Francophonie

The petroleum minister also reviewed Egypt's launch of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development during its chairmanship of the African Union in 2019.

He described the forum as a high-level African and international platform for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives, aimed at strengthening the links between peacebuilding, security and sustainable development.

The forum also seeks to translate this vision into practical initiatives and innovative tools that support the implementation of the African Union's Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development Policy.

Badawi praised the partnership between the International Organisation of La Francophonie and the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, highlighting the organisation's contributions since the forum's early editions to enriching discussions on key peace and development issues.

He expressed Egypt's hope for active OIF participation in the forthcoming edition of the Aswan Forum, scheduled to take place in the coming days under the theme“Global Public Goods: African Capabilities in an Age of Disruption”.

He said such participation would create further opportunities for dialogue and international cooperation in support of peace and sustainable development across Africa.