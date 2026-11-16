MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir received India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the transport ministry, inviting Indian companies to manufacture railway rolling stock in Egypt and to help build a commercial shipyard.



Railways

Ships and ports

Road equipment

Goyal's response Next steps

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The meeting was attended by India's ambassador to Egypt, Suresh K. Reddy, Deputy Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport Nehad Shaheen, and senior ministry officials.

Al-Wazir said the leading proposal was to localise the manufacture of railway rolling stock through Indian factories set up in partnership with Egyptian companies. These would produce trains, carriages, locomotives and railway components for the domestic market, with exports to Africa and the Middle East.

He presented Egypt's expanding transport network, its ports and its industrial and logistics zones as the basis for Indian investment, describing the country as a gateway to African, Arab and Middle Eastern markets.

The minister said Egypt wanted to work with specialist Indian companies to establish a modern shipyard for building commercial vessels.

He also welcomed Indian participation in managing and operating container and cargo terminals at Egyptian ports, naming Berenice, East Port Said, El Arish and Damietta. He said this fell within the state's plan to develop its seaports into a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade.

Al-Wazir added that cooperation could extend to joint factories producing equipment for building, paving and maintaining roads, including asphalt pavers and bulldozers, for the local market and for export.

Goyal praised Egypt's transport and infrastructure projects under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and said he had been impressed by the New Administrative Capital. He said modern infrastructure was among the main draws for foreign investment.

He said India was interested in cooperation on rolling stock manufacturing, maritime transport, ports and the operation of container terminals. Egypt's infrastructure and location, combined with Indian industrial and technological expertise, offered room for partnerships, he added.

The two sides agreed to step up meetings between transport ministry officials and the relevant Indian bodies and companies, with the aim of setting priorities, studying the opportunities on offer and turning them into joint projects.