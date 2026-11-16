Al-Wazir Invites Indian Firms To Build Trains And A Commercial Shipyard In Egypt Dailynewsegypt
- Railways Ships and ports Road equipment Goyal's response Next steps
The meeting was attended by India's ambassador to Egypt, Suresh K. Reddy, Deputy Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport Nehad Shaheen, and senior ministry officials.Railways
Al-Wazir said the leading proposal was to localise the manufacture of railway rolling stock through Indian factories set up in partnership with Egyptian companies. These would produce trains, carriages, locomotives and railway components for the domestic market, with exports to Africa and the Middle East.
He presented Egypt's expanding transport network, its ports and its industrial and logistics zones as the basis for Indian investment, describing the country as a gateway to African, Arab and Middle Eastern markets.Ships and ports
The minister said Egypt wanted to work with specialist Indian companies to establish a modern shipyard for building commercial vessels.
He also welcomed Indian participation in managing and operating container and cargo terminals at Egyptian ports, naming Berenice, East Port Said, El Arish and Damietta. He said this fell within the state's plan to develop its seaports into a regional hub for transport, logistics and transit trade.Road equipment
Al-Wazir added that cooperation could extend to joint factories producing equipment for building, paving and maintaining roads, including asphalt pavers and bulldozers, for the local market and for export.Goyal's response
Goyal praised Egypt's transport and infrastructure projects under President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and said he had been impressed by the New Administrative Capital. He said modern infrastructure was among the main draws for foreign investment.
He said India was interested in cooperation on rolling stock manufacturing, maritime transport, ports and the operation of container terminals. Egypt's infrastructure and location, combined with Indian industrial and technological expertise, offered room for partnerships, he added.Next steps
The two sides agreed to step up meetings between transport ministry officials and the relevant Indian bodies and companies, with the aim of setting priorities, studying the opportunities on offer and turning them into joint projects.
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