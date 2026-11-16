MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem has held talks with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to explore ways to deepen bilateral industrial cooperation and attract further Indian investment into Egypt.

The discussions focused on potential joint investment opportunities in several strategic sectors, including automotive manufacturing, renewable energy, petrochemicals and technology applications.

The meeting was attended by India's Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh K. Reddy, Assistant Minister of Industry for International Cooperation Ahmed Maghawry, and several senior ministry officials.

Hashem welcomed the entry of new Indian companies into the Egyptian market, highlighting the opportunity to leverage India's extensive industrial expertise and advanced technologies to develop local workforce capabilities and strengthen industrial integration between the two countries.

He stressed Egypt's interest in establishing joint industrial projects between Egyptian and Indian private-sector companies to meet domestic market needs and increase exports to international markets.

The minister also highlighted Egypt's strategic geographical location and its network of trade agreements with various countries and economic blocs, which offer Indian manufacturers operating in Egypt preferential access to markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Hashem identified automotive manufacturing, particularly electric vehicles, alongside industries supplying components and production inputs to targeted manufacturing sectors, as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.

He noted that Egypt has increasingly attracted the attention of international companies operating in these industries, creating additional opportunities for Indian investors.

For his part, Goyal reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Egypt, describing the country as one of India's key partners in the region.

He expressed India's readiness to expand collaboration with Egypt in automotive and vehicle manufacturing, clean energy and petrochemicals, noting that Indian companies have significant competitive advantages in these sectors.

The discussions underscore both countries' interest in expanding industrial partnerships, encouraging private-sector investment and positioning Egypt as a regional manufacturing and export hub for Indian companies.