MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed government efforts to rationalise electricity consumption and accelerate the transition to solar energy, as the government considers new incentives to encourage households and businesses to adopt more energy-efficient practices.

Madbouly chaired a meeting at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, attended by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) CEO Mohamed Shamroukh.

Madbouly said the government is working on several initiatives to promote clean energy, reduce electricity consumption and introduce incentive schemes that reward consumers for saving energy.

Expanding solar energy in industry and government buildings

Esmat outlined ongoing projects and initiatives to expand solar power use, highlighting the“Shams El-Senaa” (Sun of Industry) initiative, which has received Cabinet approval for its requirements and implementation framework.

The initiative aims to support the industrial sector's transition to solar energy, enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian industries and localise solar energy manufacturing. It targets the establishment of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts to serve approximately 7,000 factories.

The minister also reviewed a project to install solar power systems on the rooftops of government buildings in cooperation with various ministries and public authorities.

The project forms part of Egypt's national energy strategy and is expected to reduce electricity consumption and operating costs, expand the use of clean energy and support sustainability efforts.

Esmat presented the executive measures for installing solar power units in government buildings, noting that agreements are being discussed with several specialised manufacturers to begin implementation at buildings affiliated with a number of ministries.

He stressed that expanding renewable energy use, improving energy efficiency and rationalising electricity consumption remain key priorities for the ministry.

Proposed rewards for household electricity savings

Meanwhile, Shamroukh presented a proposed initiative to encourage households to reduce their monthly electricity consumption through financial incentives.

Under the proposed scheme, consumers would receive a share of the savings achieved through lower electricity consumption in the form of reward points. These points could subsequently be exchanged for consumer goods or discounts on electricity bills in the following months.

The initiative aims to ensure that households directly benefit from reducing electricity consumption, rather than the resulting savings accruing solely to the government.

According to Shamroukh, the proposed scheme is expected to ease the monthly financial burden on Egyptian households, improve energy efficiency and reduce the amount of fuel consumed by power plants.

He also outlined the initiative's strategic objectives, proposed implementation mechanisms and eligibility criteria, which would be developed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy confirmed that the proposed incentive scheme remains under study, including its implementation mechanisms.

The initiative reflects the government's broader efforts to ease pressure on the electricity sector, reduce fuel consumption and accelerate Egypt's transition towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.