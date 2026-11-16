MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Raya Information Technology (Raya IT) is accelerating its expansion in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, data centres and cloud computing as it seeks to diversify revenue streams, strengthen profitability and expand its presence in regional markets, particularly Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

Marwa Abbas, CEO of Raya IT, said the company is shifting towards an integrated technology services model, moving beyond its traditional project- and product-led business to provide end-to-end solutions combining digital applications, infrastructure and specialised services.

The strategy is designed to generate more recurring revenue, deepen long-term customer relationships and capture opportunities in high-growth technology segments.

As part of this direction, Raya IT is establishing dedicated companies focused on AI and automation and cybersecurity. The company has also increased the capital of Raya Network Services by EGP 100m to support the development of its data centre infrastructure business.

Abbas said Raya IT's growth strategy combines organic expansion with selective investment opportunities, including potential acquisitions and strategic partnerships that could add specialised expertise, broaden its service portfolio or provide access to new markets.

The company is targeting growth across banking and financial services, telecommunications and digitally transforming enterprises, with AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data centres and managed services expected to play an increasingly important role.

Banking remains one of Raya IT's core business segments, with its market share exceeding 60% of ATMs operating in Egypt. Its services cover ATM deployment, maintenance and operations, cash automation and predictive analytics, supported by its long-standing partnership with Diebold Nixdorf.

The company is also expanding into retail technology to diversify its customer base beyond financial services.

Regional expansion and technology exports

Saudi Arabia is a key market in Raya IT's regional expansion strategy, alongside other Gulf countries, Abbas said, identifying digital infrastructure, data centres, cloud computing, cybersecurity and managed services as areas offering significant growth opportunities.

The company plans to strengthen its local capabilities and develop strategic partnerships in regional markets, while leveraging its Egyptian operations to support service delivery and export specialised technology solutions.

Abbas said Egypt has the potential to become a regional hub for managed IT services, cloud computing and cybersecurity, supported by its skilled workforce and the capabilities of local technology companies.

Raya IT employs more than 1,500 people and is investing in developing technical expertise in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data engineering and software development.

Its training initiatives include Raya Tech University, which aims to equip graduates with labour-market skills and create employment opportunities.

However, expanding technology exports requires further investment in specialised talent, internationally recognised certifications, service quality and infrastructure capable of meeting regional customers' operational and security requirements.

AI solutions target measurable business returns

AI is emerging as both an independent business opportunity and a technology embedded across Raya IT's broader portfolio, according to Abbas.

Through Raya Digital, the company is developing AI and automation solutions covering intelligent document processing, customer service automation, data analytics and workflow optimisation.

Its portfolio includes more than 40 solutions across AI, automation, data, integration and customer experience, with more than 15 already operational.

Applications include credit assessment, customer identity verification, collections, customer service, document processing and process automation, particularly in banking and financial services.

Other use cases involve invoice processing, correspondence and human resources procedures, customer-call analysis, behavioural prediction and intelligent assistants.

Abbas said AI and automation applications could reduce process execution time by between 50% and 80%, depending on the process and technology deployed.

The company is also developing an integrated AI Factory concept to accelerate the development, testing and deployment of AI applications. The initiative will draw on its infrastructure, data centre and GPU capabilities, alongside its expertise in data, software development, integration and managed services.

She stressed that successful AI adoption requires reliable data, qualified teams, clearly defined business objectives and performance indicators capable of measuring returns on investment.

Data governance, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and risk management are also essential, particularly in financial services.

Data centre investments and cloud opportunities

Raya IT is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to expand its data centre capabilities through new capacity and potential investments in existing facilities.

The company has a $25m data centre project in partnership with Africa50, designed to meet Tier III standards. In addition, Raya Holding has approved a potential investment of up to $60m through Raya IT to finance the proposed acquisition of an existing data centre facility in Egypt.

The EGP 100m capital increase in Raya Network Services is also intended to strengthen the company's capabilities in data centre infrastructure construction.

Abbas said the investments aim to address growing demand for colocation, cloud computing and the high-performance infrastructure required for AI applications.

However, electricity costs and availability remain fundamental considerations in data centre investment decisions, affecting operating expenses, capacity planning and long-term commercial viability.

The increasing use of AI and high-performance computing is raising power-density requirements and creating additional demand for advanced cooling systems.

Investors must therefore assess the reliability and cost of electricity supplies, energy efficiency and the ability to expand capacity as demand increases.

Raya IT also sees opportunities in providing cloud and managed technology services to Egyptian businesses that lack the resources or infrastructure to operate their own IT systems.

Through Raya Data Center, the company offers cloud, colocation and managed services, allowing businesses to access scalable computing resources and specialised technical expertise without substantial upfront investment.

Its GPU-as-a-Service offering also provides access to high-performance computing resources for advanced analytics and AI applications.

Abbas said businesses are increasingly moving towards subscription-based cloud resources and outsourced technology management, although adoption varies across sectors because of differing regulatory and operational requirements.

She noted that hybrid models combining on-premises infrastructure and cloud services would continue to play an important role, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as banking and telecommunications.

Cybersecurity and local technology capabilities

Raya IT is also seeking to strengthen its position in Egypt's cybersecurity market through Raya Cyber Solutions, which offers more than 45 services across eight cybersecurity domains.

Its portfolio includes risk assessments, regulatory compliance, penetration testing, vulnerability management, identity and access management, network and cloud security, security operations centre services, threat monitoring and incident response.

The company is targeting banks, telecommunications operators and other data-intensive businesses, offering integrated cybersecurity services covering consulting, design, implementation and ongoing monitoring.

Abbas said integrating cybersecurity with the company's data centre, cloud and digital infrastructure offerings would help expand its customer base and recurring revenue.

Meanwhile, Raya IT is seeking to combine partnerships with global technology providers with the development of local engineering and service capabilities.

The company holds the highest level of partnership with more than 90 technology vendors, including Cisco, Nutanix and Diebold Nixdorf.

Through its subsidiaries, including Raya Integration, Raya Digital, Raya Cyber Solutions, Raya Data Center, Raya International Services and Raya Network Services, it adapts and implements global technologies to meet local operational, regulatory and business requirements.

Abbas said the objective is to build greater local value through specialised solutions, technical expertise and the capacity to design, implement and operate complex technology environments, while reducing dependence on external implementation and support services.

The company ultimately aims to translate its expanding technology portfolio into sustainable growth, stronger profitability and a greater role in Egypt's and the region's digital infrastructure and technology services markets.