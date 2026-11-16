MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The German development agency GIZ Egypt, on behalf of the German Government and in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, organised the Socio-Economic Collaboration Forum (SECF) on Monday at the Hilton Grand Nile in Cairo.

The forum brought together more than 150 representatives from government, civil society, the private sector, academia, the media and international development partners to mark five years of cooperation under the Equal Opportunities and Social Development (EOSD) project and explore ways to strengthen young people's socio-economic participation in Egypt.

The event built on the results and lessons of the first phase of EOSD, implemented by GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Government, with the European Union as a co-financing partner.

Over the past five years, the partnership has supported efforts to create an enabling environment for young people's social participation, particularly young women and persons with disabilities, through cooperation with government institutions, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

The high-level gathering brought together Marguerite Saroufim, Deputy Minister of Social Solidarity, and Christian Grün, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Cairo, alongside representatives of the European Union and other Egyptian and international stakeholders.

Grün said the partnership between Egypt, Germany and the European Union aims to create an environment in which young people, particularly young women and persons with disabilities, can realise their potential, access opportunities and actively shape their futures.

“When young people have the opportunity to participate, societies move forward,” he said, adding that EOSD demonstrates the value of cooperation in turning equal opportunities into an investment in Egypt's future.

For her part, Saroufim said the forum reflects an effective model of cooperation among government institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations, researchers and development partners, all working towards the shared goal of investing in people, a central pillar of Egypt Vision 2030.

She stressed that empowering persons with disabilities, particularly young people, is an important part of this approach, highlighting their potential to take initiative, contribute productively and participate in developing their communities when provided with a supportive environment.

Saroufim emphasised that translating this potential into tangible opportunities requires genuine integration and coordination among all stakeholders.

She called on the private sector to create broader opportunities for young men and women, including persons with disabilities, through training programmes aligned with labour market needs.

She also urged civil society organisations to develop solutions based on actual community needs, research institutions to provide reliable scientific evidence to guide decision-making and measure impact, and development partners to strengthen coordination and build on existing achievements.

The forum concluded with a call to translate discussions into concrete partnerships as the German and Egyptian governments, civil society and the private sector prepare to advance into the next phase of the EOSD project.