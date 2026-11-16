MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Calendar House announced that the Leonid meteor shower will peak over Qatar and the Northern Hemisphere from midnight Tuesday into dawn Wednesday, November 18.

Dr. Bashir Marzouk, an astronomer at the Qatar Calendar House, said the meteors will be visible to the naked eye, with no special equipment required. Observers should look toward the northeastern horizon after midnight until dawn, when around 15 meteors per hour are expected at the peak.

Viewing conditions are expected to be favorable this year, as the Moon will set before midnight, leaving the sky free of moonlight that could obstruct visibility.

The Leonids occur annually from November 6 to 30 as Earth passes through dust and debris left by Comet Tempel-Tuttle along its orbit around the Sun particles burn up upon entering Earth's atmosphere, producing bright streaks of light known as meteors.

The best viewing locations are dark areas away from residential neighborhoods and sources of light and environmental pollution. The optimal viewing time is from midnight until dawn.

Qatar Calendar House Leonid meteor shower