MENAFN - Gulf Times) Asian stocks mostly fell on Monday as the tech sector struggled to recover from the crisis at Nvidia after boss Jensen Huang stepped down, with the company's earnings this week and market debut of Anthropic keeping the AI trade in focus.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed down 2.4% to 59,662.02 points; Seoul - Kospi ended down 3.6% to 5,100.50 points; Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5% to 23,753.84 points; and Shanghai - Composite ended down 0.9% to 3,602.57 points Monday.

Investors will also be keeping close tabs on geopolitical developments, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin holding their first trilateral summit on the sidelines of the APEC gathering this week.

AI-linked firms continued to fall in early exchanges as the fallout from the upheaval at Nvidia courses through trading floors.

Huang, a pivotal figure in the artificial intelligence boom, resigned Thursday following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The 63-year-old's departure raised concerns about the chip titan, which is at the centre of a buildout that has helped propel global markets to record highs and boosted economic growth around the world.

The day looked set for a positive start after the Financial Times reported that Huang was in talks for a spectacular return to the hotseat, while several Silicon Valley titans have backed calls for his return.

Tycoon Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick were among the more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter demanding the firm's board to "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts".

However, the report did not appear to be having much of an impact in Asia, with Taipei plunging six percent as chip giants TSMC and MediaTek were hammered.

Seoul sank more than 3% owing to steep losses in SK hynix and Samsung, while Tokyo lost more than 2% with Advantest plunging 11.1% and Kioxia 7.7%.

There were also losses in Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta, though Hong Kong, Mumbai and Wellington rose.

"After the bombshells dropped on markets last week, investors have had the weekend to digest the developments and reassess risk with a clearer mind," wrote Chris Weston at Pepperstone.

"That said, I'm not convinced we're any closer to pricing the future with a new sense of conviction.

"We'll see whether the reinstatement trade can gather momentum," he added.

However, he said "even if Huang were to return, alleviating the immediate key-man risk, the prospect of tighter governance requirements and additional political or regulatory constraints would remain a significant overhang".

Nvidia is due to report its earnings Tuesday, giving a fresh view on the outlook for the AI trade, while the listing of Anthropic -- creator of the Claude chatbot -- will provide some insight into investors' sentiment.

"The reported quarter ended before the leadership upheaval," wrote Saxo Markets' Charu Chanana.

"Strong results would demonstrate the business's momentum going into the transition; the next-quarter outlook will provide a better indication of what comes after it.

"The key questions concern customer commitments, delivery schedules and any changes in order visibility. A headline beat may carry less weight if management becomes more cautious about future demand."

The Xi-Trump-Putin meeting on the sidelines of APEC in southern China will be closely watched, but it is unclear whether the wars in Iran and Ukraine, which have sent energy prices soaring, will be on the agenda.

Also in view this week are the release of US retail sales data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting, which could provide signals on the outlook for US interest rates.

Oil prices rose after Iran claimed an attack on a US military base in Bahrain at the weekend, which offset a warning last week from the International Energy Agency that global supplies were expected to exceed demand in the fourth quarter.

In company news, New World Development plunged almost 50% in Hong Kong after the heavily indebted firm unveiled a $3.2bn rights issue plan that raised concerns about its financial health.

Under the plan, shareholders will be offered 11 rights shares for every existing share at HK$0.90 ($0.1) each, a more than 80% discount to Thursday's closing share price.

Nvidia crisis Anthropic Donald Trump