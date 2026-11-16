MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dandy Company began trading on the Main Market of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday, opening new investment opportunities in the country's consumer goods and services sector.

Shares were listed at a reference price of QR5 and traded between a high of QR5.30 and a low of QR4.88 during the first session.

From the second trading day, the stock will be subject to standard QSE price fluctuation limits, in line with other companies listed on the market.

The listing increases the number of companies in the consumer goods and services sector to 16 and brings the total number of QSE-listed firms to 56, reflecting the development of Qatar's equity market and the diversity of listed companies and economic sectors.

“This reflects the continued development of Qatar's equity market and the growing diversity of listed companies and economic sectors represented on the exchange,” the QSE emphasised in a statement.

Dandy completed an initial public offering of 41.2mn shares, representing 40% of its share capital, at QR5 per share for a total value of QR206mn.

Following the listing, the company's free float stands at 40%, while founding shareholders retain the remaining 60%, the QSE stated.

Under Qatar Financial Markets Authority rules, founders and initial major shareholders cannot sell their original shares during the first year of trading, and disposals in the second year are permitted only if their combined ownership stays at or above 40% of issued and paid-up capital.

Established in Qatar in 1978, Dandy operates in the dairy and food products sector with a portfolio covering dairy products, ice cream, beverages, and other food items built on product quality and local market knowledge.

According to the QSE, the listing gives investors access to an established local company in the sector and places Dandy under listed-company disclosure, transparency, and corporate governance standards.

QSE CEO Abdulla Mohammed al-Ansari stated:“The listing of Dandy on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange represents an important milestone in the development of Qatar's capital market. It also reflects the pivotal role played by the exchange in enabling companies to access capital markets and benefit from diverse financing solutions that support their growth and expansion plans.

“The offering attracted participation from 19 institutional investors through the book-building process, demonstrating the effectiveness of the mechanism in supporting price discovery and broadening participation in the offering. The successful execution of this offering further underscores the importance of effective coordination among regulatory authorities, market infrastructure institutions, advisors, and market participants.”

Al-Ansari added:“Welcoming a new company to the Main Market expands the range of investment opportunities available to investors and contributes to deepening the market and enhancing its diversity. Qatar Stock Exchange remains committed to developing an integrated and efficient market ecosystem that supports private sector growth and contributes to achieving the economic development objectives of the State of Qatar, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Financial Sector Strategy.”

Dandy chairman Sheikh Mansoor Mohamed J M al-Thani stated:“The commencement of trading in our shares on Qatar Stock Exchange marks an important milestone in Dandy's journey and reflects investor confidence in the company's position and long-standing track record in the Qatari market.

“Becoming a listed company opens a new chapter for us to broaden our shareholder base, support our growth plans, and continue developing our products and services in a manner that meets consumer expectations and enhances sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.”

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