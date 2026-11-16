During the meeting, they discussed several topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the fields of education, training, and military qualification.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.