MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has been elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027-2030 term, representing Region E (Asia and Australasia), securing 165 votes in elections held Monday during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha.

The Council serves as the ITU's governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences. Comprising 48 Member States, it oversees the Union's policies, strategies and activities and monitors the implementation of its decisions.

This membership represents both a responsibility toward member states and an opportunity to help craft policies that respond to their needs and support economic and social development, Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai said.

HE Al Mannai extended profound gratitude and appreciation to the ITU's member states for their confidence in the State of Qatar's membership, asserting that this membership was an outgrowth of the partnership that has bound the State of Qatar and the ITU since 1973.

Flash forward four years, and the State of Qatar would forge consensus on a triumvirate of shared priorities by invoking its expertise in creating high-end digital infrastructure and supporting creativity, HE Al Mannai told Qatar News Agency. He clarified that these priorities entail expanding comprehensive and informative communication.

He assured that the nation would embark on strengthening network flexibility and ensuring continuity of service, in addition to promoting fair access to emerging technologies while simultaneously focusing on capacity-building and developing a governance framework.

HE the Minister asserted that the State of Qatar would endeavor to work with all member states to turn these priorities into concrete results that meet their needs and help achieve socioeconomic development.

For his part, Chair-Designate of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (ITU PP-26) and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Eng. Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani, said the State of Qatar's first-ever seat on the ITU Council since joining the Union in 1973 is a testament to the international community's confidence in the country, as well as its recognition of Qatar's standing and achievements in telecommunications and information technology and its vibrant international presence.

The 48-member Council plays a crucial role in managing the ITU's affairs and overseeing its strategic thrust, plans and programs, Al Muslemani said, adding that the membership gives the State of Qatar a seat at the table in international discussions and decision-making on the future of the telecommunications and information technology sector.

As such, the State of Qatar would diligently capitalize on this membership to forge novel partnerships and expand international cooperation, Al Muslemani highlighted, emphasizing that the nation would likewise promote its presence in international organizations, advance digital infrastructure and opportunities to benefit from artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and bolster digital capabilities worldwide.

He noted that this triumph is no longer simply a seat in an international body, but a responsibility and an opportunity to forge ahead with supporting international cooperation and building a global digital future.

Al Muslemani thanked the Member States for their confidence, asserting that he was grateful to the national institutions and entities, alongside the work team, for helping achieve this feat.

He expressed his eagerness to work with the ITU leadership and the elected directors of its bureaus and departments to achieve their shared objectives.