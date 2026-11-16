Doha: Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met today with Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to the State of Qatar HE Thierno Abdoulaye Sow. During the meeting, they reviewed avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly within the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.