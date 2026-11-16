MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha/ Mexico City: As part of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, Qatari artist Huda Basahal is creating a new public mural in Mexico City from November 11 to 20, bringing together visual references from Qatar and Mexico in a dream-like celebration of cultural exchange. Presented through Qatar Museums' JEDARIART programme, the project will see Basahal transform a public space in the city's San Lucas neighbourhood with an artwork inspired by its location near a historic education centre, as well as flora and fauna from both countries.

Titled Between Two Lands, embodies her artistic practice which brings heritage into contemporary visual expression through cheerful imagery and recognisable elements from both countries. Mexican references include animals such as the axolotl and quetzal, flowers such as marigolds and dahlias, and a tree inspired by Lilus Kikus, a children's book by Mexican writer and journalist Elena Poniatowska; the mural will be located near the community centre bearing Poniatowska's name in Coyoacán. These appear alongside Qatari elements such as traditional jewellery, designs inspired by the thoub al nashil - a traditional Qatari women's ceremonial garment characterised by its flowing silhouette, wide sleeves and intricate gold and silver thread embroidery, traditionally worn for special occasions, as well as the falcon and native flowers including Al Qatf and Artiplex.

Created with the Community Muralists Programme with Secretary for Culture of the Mexico City Government, and TRAMA, the mural draws inspiration from its location near Utopía Elena Poniatowska Amor, a community centre in Coyoacán offering cultural, educational, recreational and social services. Built on the reclaimed El Parián site, the centre spans nearly 20,000 square metres and serves more than 130,000 residents.

Speaking about her creative approach, Huda Basahal said: "I enjoy creating compositions that allow the viewer to discover something new each time they look at them. For this mural, I was particularly interested in exploring the visual possibilities of combining elements from Qatar and Mexico. Some of these references are quite different, while others share unexpected similarities.

Launched by Qatar Museums' Public Art department in 2020, JEDARIART aims to integrate art into everyday life by transforming public walls into platforms for artistic expression. Through its collaboration with Years of Culture, the programme has provided Qatari and Qatar-based artists with opportunities to create public artworks internationally, while welcoming artists from partner countries to contribute to Qatar's own public art landscape.

Since its first international mural projects in the United States in 2021 with Years of Culture, JEDARIART has expanded to cities including Rabat, Buenos Aires, Valdivia and Montreal.

Dimitrije Bugarski, Senior Public Art Planning Specialist at Qatar Museums, said: "When we develop JEDARIART projects internationally, an important consideration is how an artist can respond to the specific character of a place while bringing their own artistic language to it. The aim is to create a considered work that not only belongs to its setting but also connects with the people who experience it. In this sense, the location offers a valuable opportunity to bring the artist closer to the local community, building a more direct relationship with neighbourhood residents and allowing the artwork to resonate on a deeper level. Huda's artwork offers an interesting opportunity to explore this approach, particularly through the range of cultural and natural references she has incorporated into her composition."