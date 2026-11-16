MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Abu Dhabi: A UAE pilot has found a creative way to express national pride ahead of the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad, using an aircraft to trace the message“UAE 55” across the sky.

Pilot Mohamed Al Ameeri posted a clip of the aerial tribute on Instagram, where a white line tracing his flight path can be seen spelling out "UAE 55."

The flight was carried out on November 14 using a Tecnam P2008 light aircraft, which took off from Jazirah Aviation Club Airport in Ras Al Khaimah, local UAE media reported.

The tribute comes ahead of Eid Al Etihad on December 2, marking the UAE's 55th anniversary since its formation.