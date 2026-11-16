Coalition Says It Engaged, Destroyed Two Drones Over Makkah, Riyadh
Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Monday that it had engaged and vaporized two Houthi one-way attack drones over Makkah Al Mukarramah and Riyadh.
In a statement put out by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the coalition's official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki, confirmed the announcement.
On Sunday, the coalition declared that it had intercepted and destroyed a flurry of UAVs over some regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
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