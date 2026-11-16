MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israeli occupation soldiers abducted two brothers from the Al-Qate area on the fringes of the town of Shebaa, southern Lebanon, on Monday, after breaking into several homes and searching them, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, two explosive devices were dropped from an Israeli drone on the perimeter of Mayfadoun town, while Israeli combat aircraft struck the Al-Sha'ra area, toward the eastern mountain range heights in Baalbek District.

The strike coincided with the detonation of two drones over the Al-Rajm area in the town of Mayfadoun, Nabatieh District.