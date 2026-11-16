MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee marked Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Day with the final leg of the Doha 2030 Flag Tour.

The visit began at Aspire Dome, where students from Aspire Academy met the Asian Games Flag and participating athletes, before continuing to the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, marking the symbolic conclusion of the Flag's first journey through Qatar.

Since its launch in October, the Flag Tour has visited schools, universities and institutions across Qatar, connecting the Flag's arrival from Aichi–Nagoya 2026 with the young people, athletes and communities who will shape the journey towards Doha 2030.

The final leg brought together two important parts of Qatar's sporting story: Aspire Academy, which plays a key role in developing the country's sporting talent, and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, which celebrates the history of sport in Qatar and the wider region.

Together, the visits created a symbolic link between Qatar's sporting legacy and the next chapter ahead, as Doha 2030 prepares to welcome athletes, fans and communities from across Asia.

The final Flag Tour event was attended by several Team Qatar athletes, including Abubaker Haydar (athletics); Mishari Nawaf and Rashid Nawaf (padel); Ahmed Tijan, Cherif Younousse, Malak Mohammed Hashem and Sara Mohammed Jabbar (beach volleyball); and para-athletes Sara Masoud, Abdulrahaman Abdulqader and Ali Arshid (athletics), and Shamil Shahov (swimming). Qatar national goalball team players Noureldin Ashraf and Mohamed Al Kahlout also attended.

Representatives from the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee were also present.

HE OCA Vice President for the 2030 Asian Games and Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, said: "OCA Day is an opportunity to celebrate the power of sport to bring Asia together. It is particularly meaningful that the Doha 2030 Flag Tour concluded today at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, a place that reflects Qatar's sporting journey and its connection with the wider Olympic and Asian sporting community. Through the Flag Tour, the journey towards Doha 2030 has met young people, athletes and communities across Qatar, reinforcing that the Games will be shaped by the people who will experience them."

Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee, Dr Ahmad Abdulla Al Buenain, said: "Over the past weeks, the Flag has travelled through Qatar, meeting the people and institutions who will shape the journey towards Doha 2030. The visit to Aspire Academy recognised the important role it plays in developing Qatar's sporting talent, while the final stop at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum connects the legacy of Doha 2006 with Qatar's preparations to welcome Asia in 2030. We look forward to continuing this shared journey with athletes, partners and communities across the continent."

The Doha 2030 Flag Tour formed part of the wider journey towards the Asian Games Doha 2030 and reflected the spirit of 'The Games We Live For', bringing athletes, young people and communities together through sport.