MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) is stepping up efforts to combat school bullying by empowering students to become ambassadors of respect and tolerance, promoting positive behaviour and helping create a safe and inclusive learning environment across schools.

The initiative was highlighted at the“Respect and Tolerance Ambassadors” forum organised by the Ministry's School and Student Affairs Department under its“My School, My Community” project, as part of activities marking the International Day against Bullying. The event was held at the Ministry's headquarters, bringing together students participating in the project, school psychologists and social workers, parents, education officials, school principals and community partners.

The forum aimed to strengthen the values of respect, tolerance and acceptance of others among students while encouraging their leadership role in spreading positive behaviour and preventing bullying within school communities.

Director of the School and Student Affairs Department Maryam Al-Nisf Al-Buainain said the forum was part of an awareness campaign under the“My School, My Community” project, one of the Ministry's strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening partnerships between schools, families and community institutions.

She said the project seeks to raise awareness of bullying and its educational, psychological and social consequences, while promoting respect, tolerance and rejection of violence through programmes and activities implemented by social workers.

These initiatives aim to encourage positive behaviour, build relationships based on cooperation and ensure a safe and supportive school environment that helps students learn and develop a sense of social responsibility, she added.

Assistant Director of the School and Student Affairs Department Fatima Yousef Al-Obaidli stressed the importance of fostering respect, tolerance and empathy in schools and equipping students with social and emotional skills to develop healthy relationships.

Describing bullying as an educational and social challenge requiring coordinated efforts by families, schools and society, she highlighted the role of students as respect ambassadors in promoting positive behaviour, respecting differences and supporting their peers. She said such efforts would help create a learning environment where every student feels safe, valued and included.

The forum featured a video introducing the Respect and Tolerance Ambassadors initiative and a presentation on the Ministry's efforts to prevent bullying and protect students under the project. Participants also reviewed the project's media campaign and the contributions of partner organisations, including the Ministry of Interior's Juvenile Police Department, the Ministry of Social Development and Family's Wifaq Centre, and Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman).

The Ministry said the“My School, My Community” project addresses bullying through a comprehensive approach that includes an anti-bullying and positive behaviour policy, awareness campaigns, preventive programmes, therapeutic interventions, early detection through questionnaires, and training for school psychologists. It also involves research and stronger cooperation with local community institutions. The forum also outlined the project's media campaign for the 2026-2027 academic year, presented by Amr Abdel Moneim Nady, social consultant at the Student Protection and Care Section.

Launched on October 1, 2026, the campaign will continue until April 30, 2027, targeting participating government schools across different educational stages.

It seeks to raise awareness of the concept, forms and harmful effects of bullying, promote respect and acceptance, and equip students with the skills to respond safely to bullying incidents and report them. Strengthening cooperation between schools, families and community institutions is also a key objective.

Noura Faraj Al-Marri, senior expert at the Student Protection and Care Section, said Respect and Tolerance Ambassadors were selected students trained and empowered to serve as positive role models for their peers.

Selection criteria include good conduct, communication skills, positive influence, initiative, active participation in school activities, teamwork and a willingness to assume responsibility and serve the school community.