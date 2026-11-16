MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Tuesday will see some clouds and be relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 21 knot at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 2 to 5 feet, rises to 06 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers; offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.