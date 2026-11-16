Prime Minister Receives Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Georgia
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Monday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia HE Maka Botchorishvili who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, discussed the latest regional developments, and addressed issues of common interest.
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