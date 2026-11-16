MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Monday HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the United Arab Emirates, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop and enhance them. They also discussed the latest regional developments-specifically ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting security and stability in the region, in addition to a number of other topics of mutual interest.