MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Nigeria has secured re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027–2030 term at the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, reaffirming the country's growing influence in global telecommunications governance and digital transformation.

The successful re-election represents a significant diplomatic achievement for Africa's most populous country and reinforces its commitment to advancing international cooperation in information and communication technologies (ICTs), particularly in promoting digital inclusion and bridging the connectivity gap.

Nigeria's participation in the conference was coordinated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, while the country's delegation was led by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

Nigeria's Ambassador to the State of Qatar, H E Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, served as Deputy Head of Delegation, supported by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida.

Other members of the delegation included officials from Nigeria's Permanent Mission in Geneva, led by Ambassador Innocent Imejuo, representatives of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the NCC and staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Doha.

Reacting to the development, Ambassador Yakubu described Nigeria's re-election as an important recognition of the country's contributions to the global telecommunications sector and its commitment to international cooperation.

“Nigeria's successful re-election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) at the Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha is a significant diplomatic achievement and a strong endorsement of our country's continued contributions to global telecommunications development and digital transformation,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that the renewed mandate reflected the confidence of ITU member states in Nigeria's leadership and its determination to promote equitable access to digital technologies.

He also commended Qatar for successfully hosting the international conference, highlighting Doha's growing reputation as a destination for major multilateral engagements and global decision-making.

“We are particularly pleased that this important milestone was achieved here in Doha, a city that continues to demonstrate Qatar's growing prominence as a global hub for international dialogue and cooperation,” Ambassador Yakubu said.

“Nigeria remains committed to working closely with fellow ITU member states to bridge the digital divide, promote innovation and ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies are accessible to all.”

Nigeria's retention of its Council seat for another four-year term will enable the country to continue participating in discussions and decisions shaping the ITU's strategic direction, policies and global telecommunications priorities.

The achievement also underscores the importance of international partnerships in addressing emerging challenges associated with digital connectivity, technological innovation and access to telecommunications infrastructure.

Established in 1865 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the ITU is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for information and communication technologies.

The organisation brings together 194 member states and more than 1,000 sector members, including telecommunications companies, universities and international organisations.

Nigeria, which joined the ITU in 1961, has maintained an active presence in the organisation, contributing to international efforts aimed at strengthening telecommunications development and expanding digital opportunities.