MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The United Nations marks the International Day for Tolerance on November 16 each year to promote openness, understanding and peace.

This year's observance comes amid mounting humanitarian crises, growing polarization and increased online incitement.

The occasion highlights the need for countries and institutions to promote dialogue and understanding, combat hate speech and discrimination, and safeguard social cohesion and international peace.

Qatar stands out as a leading regional and international example, having made tolerance, openness and acceptance of others part of its social culture, turning diversity into a source of strength rather than division.

The country has also pursued a foreign policy based on dialogue and mediation, building bridges between conflicting parties and promoting peaceful solutions.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Nayef Al Nabet, a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, said Qatar's experience combines preserving national identity and Arab and Islamic values with openness to other cultures and peoples.

He said Qatar views cultural diversity not as a threat to stability but as an opportunity to build strength through institutions that protect rights, promote coexistence and combat discrimination. This approach is reflected in Qatar National Vision 2030, which highlights tolerance, dialogue and cultural openness as elements of social development.

Al Nabet said Qatar's international mediation efforts reflect its belief in dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts and preventing political differences from becoming lasting divisions. Peaceful dispute settlement is a key principle of its foreign policy, demonstrated through mediation in numerous international crises.

He added that Qatar's approach is based on engaging different parties and identifying common ground despite conflicting interests, reflecting the values of tolerance within a society comprising diverse cultural and religious backgrounds. Its experience shows that differences need not lead to hostility and that dialogue can help counter hatred and prevent disputes from escalating into conflict.

Al Nabet also highlighted the role of educational and research institutions in promoting tolerance and dialogue, citing Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, national and international universities, and initiatives such as QatarDebate.

He said their work in fostering critical thinking and respect for differing views, alongside the presence of students and researchers from diverse backgrounds, creates opportunities for direct engagement and helps overcome stereotypes.

He concluded that Qatar's experience extends tolerance beyond a moral value, making it an integral part of social development, education and diplomacy, and a foundation for coexistence in the face of hatred, discrimination and conflict.

Social media platforms can fuel discriminatory and exclusionary rhetoric, as their algorithms often prioritize engagement over content quality or ethical value.

This underscores the need to protect social cohesion by understanding how digital content is circulated.

UNESCO Chair in Digital Technology and Human Behavior at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Dr. Raian Ali told QNA that ideas spread not necessarily because they are accurate or fair, but because they attract attention and engagement. Platforms often reward reach and screen time, giving provocative or divisive content greater visibility than balanced material.

He said the challenge is not purely technological, as content involving sarcasm, coded language or misleading information taken out of context can be difficult for even advanced algorithms to interpret. Effective moderation requires understanding context, publishers' motives and the potential impact on targeted groups.

Dr. Ali highlighted digital citizenship, urging social media users to help correct misinformation and challenge abusive content as a social and ethical responsibility. Hamad Bin Khalifa University research found that while many appreciate such interventions, they do not always act themselves.

He said online platforms also share responsibility for tackling misinformation and misconceptions that fuel hate speech, discrimination and intolerance.

Dr. Ali stressed that protecting society from digital hatred and polarization is a necessity, requiring greater tolerance online, algorithm reform and appropriate legislation.

On the International Day for Tolerance, the world faces a choice between polarization, exclusion and hatred, and openness, acceptance and respect for human diversity.

Qatar promotes coexistence through anti-discrimination laws, interfaith and intercultural dialogue, educational institutions and curricula, and a foreign policy centered on mediation and cooperation among civilizations.

UNESCO defined tolerance in its 1995 Declaration of Principles as "respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human."

A UNESCO-Ipsos study across 16 countries found that 67 percent of internet users had experienced hate speech, rising to 74 percent among those under 35.

It also found that 85 percent were concerned about the impact of digital misinformation on social stability, while 87 percent supported government and regulatory action against hate speech and incitement without undermining freedom of expression.