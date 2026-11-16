MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has signed an agreement with the UK's Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to accredit a Tax Specialist program in Qatar, aiming to strengthen professional training and develop tax expertise.

Under the agreement, ACCA will develop the final assessment, set its standards and host it on its online platform, while the GTA will prepare the educational content, oversee the program and ensure the quality of training delivered by its approved providers.

The program aims to equip professionals with the knowledge and practical skills needed to handle tax matters and procedures.

It is expected to open to professionals in the first half of 2027, supporting professional standards, improving tax services, guiding taxpayers and promoting voluntary compliance.