MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to mediation and peaceful conflict resolution, describing the role as both an international responsibility and a national interest.

The remarks were made by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi during a high-level session at the Future Resilience Forum, held in the British capital, London.

HE Al Khulaifi said Qatar's security and prosperity were closely linked to stability in the region and across the world, stressing that the peaceful settlement of disputes was a firmly established principle of the country's foreign policy and enshrined in its Constitution.

He also discussed the concept of "Prosperous States", recently introduced by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Under the concept, a country's influence in the international system is determined not only by its geographical size, population or military capabilities, but also by its credibility, trust and international relationships, which enable it to build bridges and bring conflicting parties closer together.

Al Khulaifi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among prosperous states in mediation and conflict resolution, drawing on their diplomatic, economic and humanitarian capabilities and expertise to support peace efforts and ensure that agreements are implemented and sustained.

His Excellency outlined Qatar's mediation efforts at regional and international levels, highlighting its successful mediation between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over the exchange of a number of prisoners.

He also referred to the State of Qatar's participation, alongside international partners, in supporting the peace process in the Republic of Colombia, as well as its joint efforts with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye and the United States concerning the Gaza Strip.

Other initiatives included Qatar's diplomatic engagement in the Great Lakes region and humanitarian efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

Al Khulaifi emphasized the need to protect mediation efforts and the parties involved, calling for respect for the sovereignty of mediating states, the safety of negotiators and the confidentiality of discussions.

He said the attacks targeting Qatar had underlined the importance of strengthening safeguards to protect diplomatic processes.

The minister also highlighted the partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom in conflict resolution, stressing the importance of building on the memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries to develop mediation expertise and support efforts towards lasting peace.

Concluding his remarks, Al Khulaifi said the responsibility of prosperous states extended beyond securing stability and prosperity for their own populations to contributing to international peace and stability.

He stressed that even when mistrust, delays and withdrawals from negotiations threatened diplomatic efforts, prosperous states should help encourage conflicting parties to return to the negotiating table and restore confidence in the possibility of building a more peaceful future.