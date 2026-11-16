MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) organized a series of awareness-raising events and activities to mark World Diabetes Day, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote health awareness and the prevention of chronic diseases.

The activities and events, carried out in collaboration with a number of government and non-government institutions and entities, aim to raise awareness about diabetes, explain methods for its prevention, highlight the importance of early detection, and promote healthy lifestyles that help reduce the risk of developing the disease and its complications.

The events targeted diverse segments of society and reached a large number of people through lectures as well as educational and awareness-raising activities, with the participation of a select group of medical and specialized professionals in the fields of family medicine, nutrition, health education, and physical fitness.

PHCC is committed to leveraging various social media platforms to disseminate health awareness and educational messages regarding diabetes. This initiative aims to broaden its reach to the public and provide reliable health information in an accessible, simplified format, all as part of strengthening its role in health awareness and education, and expanding its community partnerships with various institutions and entities across the country.