MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) on Monday explained the purpose of the tiny opening often found on windows in airplanes.

QCAA explained that the small opening found at the bottom of many aircraft passenger windows is known as a“breather hole” or“bleed hole.”

It said that the opening helps equalise air pressure between the passenger cabin and the space between the window's structural panes.

This, QCAA further explained, allows the outer pane to withstand pressure differences during flight, while the inner pane acts as a backup safety layer if the outer pane fails.