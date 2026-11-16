MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has inaugurated the 15th International Association of Police Academies (INTERPA) Conference, bringing together representatives of police education and training institutions from around the world to discuss ways to modernise police training and strengthen international cooperation.

The three-day conference, running from November 16 to 18, is being held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani, along with a number of senior officials.

The conference provides a platform for member countries to exchange expertise and best practices, with discussions focusing on developing police education and training systems, updating curricula, and enhancing the capabilities of police personnel to meet evolving security requirements.

The first day's sessions addressed specialised topics related to strategic knowledge governance, particularly the development of institutional knowledge management in response to rapid digital transformation.

The sessions were moderated by Lt Col Dr Mohammed Owaida Al Hajri and featured contributions from Brigadier General Dr Khalifa Al Fari, Commander of Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences; Dr Nasser Khalaf Al Anazi of King Fahd Security College; and Captain Hamad Khalid Al Maliki of Qatar's Police Academy.

Discussions covered several key areas, including strategic knowledge governance, institutional pillars, data sensitivity, and the management of strategic knowledge in the digital age.

Participants highlighted the importance of establishing effective institutional frameworks for managing and utilising knowledge to support decision-making and improve organisational performance.

They also stressed the need to consider data privacy and sensitivity levels to protect information and ensure its use in accordance with established governance standards.

The sessions further examined the importance of keeping pace with digital developments and adopting emerging technologies to improve security operations, police education, and training.

The discussions form part of the conference's broader objectives of strengthening international cooperation among police academies and training institutions, sharing institutional expertise, and improving the quality and effectiveness of police education and professional development.