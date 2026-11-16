MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL), in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University, has opened the "Mulhamoon Exhibition 2026: Ideas, Art, and AI", showcasing the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence. The opening was attended by HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari.

The exhibition highlights how students have used AI to develop new visual interpretations of their ideas, encouraging visitors to reflect on the evolving relationship between creativity and technology.

The artworks on display are the result of a creative journey undertaken by participating students, combining creative writing, visual arts and artificial intelligence. Through their stories and artworks, students demonstrate how technology can support artistic expression and offer new possibilities for bringing creative ideas to life.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, said the exhibition is part of QNL's ongoing cultural and educational mission and its commitment to keeping pace with rapid technological advances, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He said QNL sought to introduce children to these technologies at an early age, giving them opportunities to explore their applications, understand how to use them and turn their ideas into tangible creative works. This would enable them to use these technologies to express their talents and artistic abilities.

HE Dr Al Kawari said that while technological development is progressing rapidly, it offers significant benefits for children, particularly as artificial intelligence has become an undeniable reality that cannot be ignored. He said it was therefore better to engage with it from an early age, adding that this was the thinking behind the exhibition.

He added that the works on display demonstrated the children's high levels of intelligence and artistic talent, as well as their advanced ability to use AI applications. He described this as an extremely positive outcome, reflecting QNL's role in raising awareness and achieving this objective.

Reflecting on the exhibition's vision, Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of Children's and Young Adults' Programs and Services at Qatar National Library, said: "The Library is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of thinkers, creators, and artists. The Mulhamoon Exhibition embodies this commitment, offering students the tools to tell their stories by bridging traditional literature and fine arts with advanced technology. Seeing these young minds take ownership of AI proves that humans can leverage technology to advance the world."

Beyond the displayed artworks, the exhibition features an interactive area where visitors can participate in creative activities and explore selected AI applications firsthand. The experience encourages audiences to discover how young creators imagine the future and explore the possibilities of creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

To ensure an inclusive experience for all visitors, the exhibition incorporates accessibility features, including audio descriptions, Braille content, sign-language interpretation, and selected tactile elements and models.

The exhibition will remain open until March 12, 2027, welcoming visitors of all ages during the Library's regular opening hours. It is presented in Arabic and English, offering audiences an opportunity to explore the relationship between storytelling, art and emerging technologies.