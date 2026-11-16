MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, held a telephone call.

Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen ties, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

During the conversation, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement to achieve sustainable peace in the region.