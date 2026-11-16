(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of Samuthra Skanda, its new brand of packaged construction materials, alongside a Rs 100-crore investment in expanding its construction materials business across five South Indian states.

Samuthra Mines & Minerals launches Samuthra Skanda

The brand debuts with 19 patented products packaged in eco-friendly polymer bags and targets Rs 500 crore in revenue in FY 2026–27. Moving beyond conventional loose-material sales, the company aims to bring greater standardisation and accountability to the building materials market through a more organised and responsible model that promotes efficient raw material utilisation, minimises wastage, ensures regulatory compliance and enhances supply-chain transparency.

Speaking about the expansion, Dr. Subash Sukumar, Founder, Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd., said,“For decades, sand and several other construction materials have been sold loose, often without the consistency, transparency and accountability that customers deserve. With Samuthra Skanda, we are bringing a more organised approach to the market through 19 patented construction products in sealed, branded bags, ensuring accurate weight, tested quality and cleaner handling. Beyond standardisation, our focus is on responsible resource utilisation, minimising raw material wastage and reducing the need for unnecessary extraction. Our operations are aligned with applicable government policies, regulatory requirements and the stipulated procedures of the Geological and Mining Departments. Every bag sold is invoiced and traceable, helping formalise the construction materials trade, strengthen compliance and contribute to state revenues. Whether customers order through our digital platform or purchase from an authorised dealer, they can expect a consistent and reliable experience backed by an integrated distribution network.”

“We see this as an opportunity to demonstrate that industrial growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The initiative will also create 2,000 direct and 6,000 indirect employment and business opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, distribution and allied services. With a Phase 1 investment of Rs 100 crore, we are targeting revenues of Rs 500 crore in FY 2026–27. Our initial rollout across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, supported by 680 authorised dealers and a fleet of over 200 attached trucks, marks the beginning of a larger growth journey. We plan to subsequently expand across India and into international markets, building on our existing trade relationships in the Middle East, Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka,” Dr. Sukumar added.

The Samuthra Skanda Product Range

Samuthra Skanda launches with 19 products across three broad categories: flagship construction products, specialty mortars and plasters, and graded sands. The products will be available in 25 kg and 50 kg packaging formats.

Flagship products

S Product Description Application 1. Skanda Boosted Sand 101 Polymer-enriched premium construction sand Masonry, plastering and general construction 2. Skanda Tile Sand 102 Premium graded sand Tile adhesive manufacturing 3. Skanda FoundSand 103 Premium-grade foundry sand Foundries and metal casting 4. Skanda Ready Wallplaster 201 Ready-mix wall plaster Interior and exterior wall plastering 5. Skanda Tile Adhesive 202 Ready-to-use tile adhesive Floor and wall tile fixing

Mortars and plasters

S Product Application 6. Skanda Lime Base Mortar Heritage, restoration and breathable masonry work 7. Skanda Lime Fume Mortar High-strength, low-permeability structural and repair work 8. Skanda Gypsum Mortar Smooth interior wall and ceiling finishes 9. Skanda Premix Mortar Ready-to-mix masonry and plastering 10. Skanda General Purpose Mortar Everyday masonry, block laying and plastering 11. Skanda Solid Repair Mortar Patching and repair of concrete and masonry 12. Skanda Crack Proof Mortar Crack-resistant plastering and joint filling 13. Skanda Concrete Grade Mortar Structural repairs and concrete-grade applications 14. Skanda Damp Proof Plaster Moisture-resistant plastering for walls and basements

Graded and specialty sands

15. Skanda F Grade Sand Fine-grade sand for plastering and finishing 16. Skanda W M-Sand Washed manufactured sand for concrete and masonry 17. Skanda Washed Silica Sand Glass, filtration and industrial applications 18. Skanda Base Sand Bedding and base layers for paving, pipes and flooring 19. Skanda Decorative Colour Sand Decorative flooring, landscaping and design finishes

About Samuthra Mines & Minerals

Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd. supplies sand, aggregates, silica sand and raw materials for construction and construction-materials manufacturing. The company holds exclusive offtake agreements with mine owners, oper‐ates more than 200 attached trucks and is building over 90 stock yards across South India, with import and exportlinks to the Middle East, Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Under the Samuthra Skanda brand, it offers 19bagged products, including construction and specialty sands, mortars, plasters and tile adhesive, through its digitalplatform and dealer network.

For more information, visit samuthramines.