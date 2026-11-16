MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the election of Jennifer Warren to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations Board (RRB).

Ms. Warren brings more than 30 years of regulatory experience spanning government, the private sector, academia, and industry associations, along with longstanding engagement at the ITU. Her proven record of public service and deep understanding of the challenges facing the RRB make her well-qualified to serve on the Board. She brings a strong commitment to independence, accountability, and sound decision-making.

The United States welcomes the experience and leadership Ms. Warren will bring to the RRB as it works to strengthen confidence in its decisions and deliver meaningful results for ITU Member States.